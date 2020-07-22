Home Business Vikings finalizing extension for Zimmer By

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a multi-year extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Zimmer, 64, has compiled a 57-38-1 record with three playoff appearances in six seasons at the helm of the Vikings (2014-19).

He is the third-winningest coach in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Bud Grant (158) and Dennis Green (97).

Zimmer signed a two-year extension worth a reported $10 million after guiding Minnesota to the NFC North title in 2017. Last year, that deal was extended through 2020.

Minnesota went 10-6 in 2019 and upset the New Orleans Saints in the wildcard round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Zimmer spent 14 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys (2000-06), Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Cincinnati Bengals (2008-13) before joining the Vikings.

