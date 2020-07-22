Viewers Of ‘The Chi’ Troll Kandi Burruss Over Trash Sex Scene!!

Viewers of Showtime’s The Chi were eager for Kandi Burruss to make an appearance after seeing her husband, Todd Tucker, flip about her sex scene for the show — but viewers were not happy with Kandi’s performance.

This week, Kandi (who plays Roselyn Perry) was seen receiving oral from her onscreen husband, Douda, before he flipped her over on his desk and took her from behind. Kandi is known for being a “freak,” and with all of the arguments over the scene on Real Housewives of Atlanta — expectations were high, but the display was lackluster and poorly acted.

It’s possible that the scene was one of many raunchy scenes coming up on the show, and that viewers have been hasty if giving Kandi a poor review so early. But Twitter has spoken and they did not hold back.

Check out some of the reactions to Kandi’s intimate scene with Chicago boss, Douda below.