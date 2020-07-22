Home Entertainment Viewers Of ‘The Chi’ Troll Kandi Burruss Over Trash Sex Scene!!

Viewers Of ‘The Chi’ Troll Kandi Burruss Over Trash Sex Scene!!

Bradley Lamb
Viewers of Showtime’s The Chi were eager for Kandi Burruss to make an appearance after seeing her husband, Todd Tucker, flip about her sex scene for the show — but viewers were not happy with Kandi’s performance.

This week, Kandi (who plays Roselyn Perry) was seen receiving oral from her onscreen husband, Douda, before he flipped her over on his desk and took her from behind. Kandi is known for being a “freak,” and with all of the arguments over the scene on Real Housewives of Atlanta — expectations were high, but the display was lackluster and poorly acted.

