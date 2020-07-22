Victoria hit with 403 new COVID-19 cases on state’s deadliest day of 5 deaths

Victoria has reported 403 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, the state’s highest number of fatalities in a hour period.

There are 40 Victorians seriously sick in intensive care, with 201 in hospital.

The total of 403 new cases is the state’s third-worst day of infections since the pandemic began.

A man aged in his 50s was among the dead, which now number 49 in Victoria.

Three deaths were linked to aged care facilities, including a woman in her 70s, a man aged in his 80s and another man in his 90s.

The fifth death was a man aged in his 70s.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there was a total of 113 coronavirus cases in regional Victoria, up 13 from yesterday.

He warned “stability is not enough” for the state to now defeat its coronavirus crisis.

Among Victoria’s 403 new cases, 69 infections are connected to known outbreaks and 334 were under investigation.