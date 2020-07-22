Vicky Kaushal Gets a Stylish New Haircut Amidst the lockdown



Vicky Kaushal is has proven his mettle as an actor in movies like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and more. His upcoming projects like Takht, Ashvathama and more make him one of the most sought-after actors of the current generation. Another thing that the audience loves about in him apart from his performances are his looks.

The boy-next-door charm works wonders on the ladies and today, we snapped the actor as he stepped out for a grooming session at a salon. Vicky was seen stepping out for a haircut with all the necessary precautions taken by the parlor as well as the actor. Check out the pictures below. Doesn’t his new look, look super stylish?