Vicky Kaushal Gets a Stylish New Haircut Amidst the lockdown

Bradley Lamb
Vicky Kaushal is has proven his mettle as an actor in movies like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and more.  His upcoming projects like Takht, Ashvathama and more make him one of the most sought-after actors of the current generation. Another thing that the audience loves about in him apart from his performances are his looks. 

The boy-next-door charm works wonders on the ladies and today, we snapped the actor as he stepped out for a grooming session at a salon. Vicky was seen stepping out for a haircut with all the necessary precautions taken by the parlor as well as the actor. Check out the pictures below. Doesn’t his new look, look super stylish? 

Vicky Kaushal New Haircut

 

