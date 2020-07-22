“Verzuz” Lands New Partnership With Apple Music

We all know “Verzuz” saved “Quarantine Season.” With that being said, the new series has now found a home with Apple Music, according to Variety.

The first official battle on Apple Music will happen Wednesday, when DMX and Snoop battle one another.

The series came together when the quarantine was inevitable due to COVID-19. Timbaland called out Swizz Beatz and they battled one another on Instagram Live.

“I loaded up my beat machine and called him out too,” Swizz told Variety earlier this year. “We went live, playing our best. The audience went wild in real-time, talking to us, responding to the tracks. Two hours after Tim called me out, Verzuz pretty much started.”

Some of the most lit battles have been between Erykah Badu Vs Jill Scott, Beanie Man Vs Bounty Killer, Jagged Edge Vs 112, and John P Kee Vs Hezekiah Walker. We definitely can’t forget Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface, which was an event inside of an event and gave us beaucoup memes.

The show is so successful that artists have seen a 300% streaming increase, after each battle ends.

As far as who the producers may want to see compete, Dr. Dre states he wants to see Dr. Dre. In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, Timbaland stated he still wants to see Dr. Dre participate.

“As far as who is on his wishlist, “I want to see my musical idol, Dr. Dre. He [is] who I look up to,” the legendary producer stated.

This is definitely for the culture!