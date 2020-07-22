Ubisoft details Q1 financial results, next Ubisoft Forward showcase to take place in September

Ubisoft released its Q1 financial results today, details net bookings for the first quarter while providing some forward looking statements. Total Q1 net bookings reached €410 million, up 30.5% year-over-year. Bookings for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege were up 30%, while bookings for the Assassin’s Creed franchise were up 60%.

Ubisoft noted that views for its recent Ubisoft Forward presentation reached “record highs.” In addition to the reveal of Far Cry 6, this showcase shared gameplay footage and release dates for titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion. During the conference call, Ubisoft revealed that the next Ubisoft Forward showcase is being held at some point in September.

Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters are still scheduled to release at some point before April 2020, so it’s likely that these two games will be featured in the September Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the vast majority of developers are still working from home. For more information on Ubisoft’s financial results over the last few months, you can look at Ubisoft Q4’s results and summary for the prior financial year.