U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.62% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 0.57%, and the index climbed 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), which rose 5.10% or 1.87 points to trade at 38.56 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 3.02% or 1.30 points to end at 44.34 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 2.92% or 5.64 points to 198.62 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.84% or 6.02 points to trade at 206.00 at the close. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) declined 2.33% or 1.04 points to end at 43.61 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 0.72% or 0.72 points to 98.69.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which rose 11.97% to 122.42, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.40% to settle at 61.79 and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:) which gained 7.84% to close at 97.36.

The worst performers were FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 20.91% to 27.09 in late trade, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.27% to settle at 75.62 and Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.00% to 6.46 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were US Energy Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 56.29% to 7.83, Kingold Jewelry Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.32% to settle at 0.828 and Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.54% to close at 1.330.

The worst performers were Midatech Pharma PLC ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.63% to 2.9400 in late trade, Novan Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 31.11% to settle at 0.8474 and Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.75% to 1.11 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1670 to 1185 and 79 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1554 fell and 1149 advanced, while 72 ended unchanged.

Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 20.91% or 7.16 to 27.09. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 8.40% or 4.79 to 61.79. Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 7.84% or 7.08 to 97.36.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 2.09% to 24.32 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.46% or 27.00 to $1870.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.10% or 0.04 to hit $41.88 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.02% or 0.01 to trade at $44.29 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1569, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 107.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 94.925.