Twitter Roasts Kenneth ‘ZOO’ Petty After Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy News

On Monday, Nicki Minaj announced the news to the world that she was pregnant, and the reactions were mostly positive — but some of Twitter could not help but make jokes about her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Petty is a convicted sex offender, the charges were from more than a decade ago — but Twitter never forgets.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and years later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2006. He served several years in prison for the crimes and is on the sex offender registries in New York and California. Petty must still abide by the rules, registering as a sex offender if he moves state.

In March, Petty turned himself into U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles after being indicted for failing to register as a sex offender before being released on a $20,000 bond.

Here’s are some of the tweets roasting Petty for his sketchy past.