TV Ratings: ‘DC’s Stargirl” Episode 10 on The CW

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s broadcast of the already renewed Stargirl‘s latest episode drew 786,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, dipping in both measures to mark season lows (read recap). Leading out of that, Happy Hour (287K/0.1) was steady with its finale.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent recap show (5.1 mil/0.7) led Tuesday in the demo, though leadout World of Dance (3.3 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths in the demo to hit a series low.

CBS’ NCIS rerun edged out AGT to deliver Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.3 million.

Over on ABC, What Would You Do? (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.