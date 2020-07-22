Trump Wishes Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Well’ During News Conference

During a news conference on Tuesday, President Trump was asked about his former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest on charges of child sex trafficking — and the president wished her well.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly.”

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he continued. “But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

The are several pictures of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell floating around on the internet.

The president once famously said about Epstein, “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

That was in 2002.

Years later, in July 2019 following his arrest, Trump’s opinion of Epstein appeared to have changed.

“I had a falling-out with him. I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.” The circumstances of the rupture in their relationship have never been made clear.