Trump Wishes Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Well’ During News Conference

During a news conference on Tuesday, President Trump was asked about his former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest on charges of child sex trafficking — and the president wished her well.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly.”

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he continued. “But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

