Tristan Thompson Puts Encino House on Market Amid Khloe Kardashian Rekindle Rumors

Instagram

While it remains to be seen why Tristan is giving up his L.A. house, the news of him trying to sell the house comes amid rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers and his ex and baby mama Khloe are reconciling.

–

Tristan Thompson is trying to sell his Encino pad for $8.5 million. The 18,843 square feet house, which is now listed on on The Fridman Group’s website, reportedly boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathes.

It is also said that the upscale farmhouse features luxurious touches like marble, European oak wood and high ceilings. Additionally, the crib has a guest house which may interest more buyers.

The news of him trying to sell the house comes amid rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers and his ex and baby mama Khloe Kardashian are reconciling. It remains to be seen why Tristan is giving up his L.A. house, but some people speculate that it may have something to do with the fact that he spent most of his time with Khloe and daughter True in the TV star’s house in wealthy neighborhood of Calabasas.

Prior to this, they’re rumored to be engaged after the Good American Jeans founder was seen flashing a giant diamond rock on her finger in one of photos taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27. Fans took notice the diamond ring and quickly assumed that it might mean that Khloe was secretly engaged to the Cleveland Cavalier player.

While Khloe has yet to address the speculations, she took to her Instagram Stories to thank her family and friends. “Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!” She went on to write, “You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR. I love you.”

Additionally, the Good American Jeans star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player reunited to celebrate the Fourth of July at the basketball player’s home. Also spotted joining them were Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.