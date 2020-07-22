Tommie Lee’s Daughter: My Mom Tried To Trick Me Into Having An Abortion!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

The daughter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is speaking out, claiming that her mom tried to “trick” her into having an abortion.

Samaria made the shocking claims in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

“I was told by my mother and aunt herself that she had an abortion at 7 months pregnant and that I should get one because it was for the best! The night of my b-day, my grandmother that’s incarcerated called me and told [me] my mother and aunt will be going to the hospital to deliver my aunt baby today,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR