Tommie Lee’s Daughter: My Mom Tried To Trick Me Into Having An Abortion!!

The daughter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is speaking out, claiming that her mom tried to “trick” her into having an abortion.

Samaria made the shocking claims in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

“I was told by my mother and aunt herself that she had an abortion at 7 months pregnant and that I should get one because it was for the best! The night of my b-day, my grandmother that’s incarcerated called me and told [me] my mother and aunt will be going to the hospital to deliver my aunt baby today,” she wrote.

“So mother of the year I remember you being there every step of the way when Sace first got pregnant at 16 and had her child at 17 (I was there with you in the delivery room) when the same thing happens to me you disown me?? I haven’t heard from you my whole pregnancy. But your otw to help deliver a b*tch who was going to help you get me to kill my baby and still have her baby today I wish y’all the best of luck weirdos,” she wrote.

Check out all of the posts below.

Tommie caught wind of Samaria’s posts and shared a message of her own.