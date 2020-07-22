Toledo’s Jason Candle first FBS coach to announce positive coronavirus test

Candle will self-isolate until he returns negative coronavirus test results and is cleared to rejoin team sessions.

As ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote, Candle, 40 years old, is the first FBS coach known to test positive for the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

Last Thursday, the Mid-American Conference, which includes Toledo, delayed Olympic fall sports until at least Sept. 3 due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak. Football season is still scheduled to begin on time and on that same day.