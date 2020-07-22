Tiffany Boone Cast in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ With Nicole Kidman

RELATED STORIES

Hunters assassin Tiffany Boone has set her sights on a new premium drama.

The actress will join the cast of Hulu’s upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers, our sister site reports. The series adaptation is based on the novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Nine Perfect Strangers — which earned a straight-to-series order in April 2019 — takes place at a swanky health and wellness resort called Tranquillium where nine frazzled city dwellers go to unwind. Kidman will play the resort’s director, Masha, who may not be exactly what she seems. Boone will portray Delilah, one of Masha’s employees.

The cast also includes Samara Weaving (Hollywood), Luke Evans (The Alienist), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Grace Van Patten (Maniac).

Boone is no stranger to streaming adaptations of buzzy books: She also played the younger version of Kerry Washington’s Mia in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. In addition to Hunters, her TV resume includes The Following, The Chi, Once Upon a Time, Southland, Major Crimes and Grey’s Anatomy.

David E. Kelley will executive-produce Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as serve as co-writer and co-showrunner with John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow). Moriarty also will executive-produce.