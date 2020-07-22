This Is Lala Kent’s Reaction to Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram

– Lala Kent has recently sparked rumors that she’s pregnant with her first child. Even though the “Vanderpump Rules” star hasn’t directly responded to the ongoing speculation, she has shut down the rumors through her fiance Randall Emmett’s latest Instagram post.

In the image shared on the photo-sharing site, Randall and Lala were having a good time in the pool. Randall could be seen taking a close-up selfie of his face while his reality TV star fiancee appeared in the background, sporting a two-piece bikini and covering her blonde hair with a black cap. Contrary to the rumors, her stomach looked flat in the photo.

Randall didn’t write anything in the caption of the post, simply leaving a red heart emoji.

Fans suspected that Lala might be pregnant after she was seen covering herself from head to toe in a black Adidas tracksuit during her vacation in Puerto Rico with Randall. This prompted her followers to wonder whether she was trying to hide her baby bump considering that Lala never had any problem showing her bikini body.

Even though it turns out Lala isn’t eating for two, it doesn’t mean the blonde beauty doesn’t have any plans to have a child in the future. During an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year, the star revealed that she and Randall had been negotiating their target number of future babies. “I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” she said to the magazine. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

If the couple does have a baby in the future, it will be Lala’s first child. Meanwhile, Randall already has two children from his previous marriage to actress Ambyr Childres. The two were married from 2009 to 2017.