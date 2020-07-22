Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced earnings per share of $3.89 on revenue of $6.92B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.78 on revenue of $5.87B.
Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are up 24% from the beginning of the year , still down 1.61% from its 52 week high of $409.69 set on July 21. They are outperforming the which is up 0.82% from the start of the year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s report follows an earnings beat by J,amp;J on July 16, who reported EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $18.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $17.61B.
Novartis ADR had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $11.35B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $11.9B.
