The ‘MLB players hit by the most pitches’ quiz

Before COVID-19 upended the world at large, the biggest story entering the MLB season was the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. To fans, it may seem like that all happened years ago, but it would appear that other MLB teams have not forgotten. During a scrimmage against the Royals on Tuesday, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were both hit by pitches in consecutive at bats. Later in the game, George Springer was plunked as well. Sure, players get hit often and maybe those pitches just got away, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Houston’s three most high-profile players were all victims of a beanball in the same game. That may be something those three, along with the rest of Houston’s lineup, should get accustomed to over the next few months.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. During the 2019 MLB season, 35 players were hit by 10 or more pitches during the regular season. Only one played for the Astros, something that will likely change in 2020. So with that in mind, how many can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!