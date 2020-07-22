The Best Superhero Shows to Binge-Watch Right Now on Netflix, Hulu, and More

Looking around the world, it’s clear that we could use a little saving from someone in a cool costume. But alas, superheroes really only exist in the world of film and television, so while we look at how bad things are outside our windows, our only solace is to flip on the tube and watch some capes save the day in our favorite shows.

If you feel like escaping to a world where the good guys always save the day, there’s no problem a utility belt of gadgets can’t fix, and team-ups and crossovers are practically mandatory, we’ve got the perfect list for you. Below are some of the best superhero shows on TV right now, all available for your bingeing pleasure.

Stargirl

Unlike DC Universe’s other superhero series, like Titans and Doom Patrol, Stargirl is much lighter in tone as it follows a high-schooler who moves to a new town and discovers she may have inherited some of the hero Starman’s powers. There isn’t a whole lot that’s unexpected from the premiere — typical first-day-of-school confrontations and well-tread origin story steps — but the cast (which includes Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and drop-ins from Joel McHale and Henry Thomas) is lively, the visuals are brighter, and the budget seems a tad more robust, particularly in the opening sequence. Plus, after a cameo in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, she’s officially part of the Arrowverse, so you’ll need to watch in order to keep up.

Arrow

The Green Arrow might not have been a household name like Superman or Batman, but thanks to The CW’s recent take on the character, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) managed to launch an entire DC multiverse, thank you very much. Arrow tells the story of entitled billionaire playboy, Oliver Queen, and his return home after spending five years on a deserted island. Though he maintains the party-boy persona by day, by night, he hunts down criminals in his city armed with a bow and arrow and a whole lot of martial arts.

The Flash

We can’t mention Arrow without bringing up The Flash too! Set in the same universe, The Flash was Arrow‘s first spin-off, and it tells Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) origin story as Central City’s speedster hero, the Flash. When a bolt of lightning strikes Barry the same night as the S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator explodes, Barry finds himself gifted with the power of super speed, which he uses to take down criminals in his city. If you’re looking for a superhero show with a lighter tone, this is your best bet!

The Boys

If you’re looking for a darker take on superheroes, Amazon’s The Boys, an adaption of the comics from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, is definitely up your alley. In this world, superheroes are celebrities, and like most celebrities, their fame and connections allow them to get away with murder — sometimes literally. When his girlfriend is accidentally killed by one of these so-called “heroes,” Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) launches his own mission to take them down, whatever the cost. Be warned, this series can get pretty gory, but don’t worry, you’ll somehow find yourself laughing hysterically through all the blood and guts.

Watchmen

Watchmen, like The Boys, is a darker take on the genre, and actually only has one character with superpowers. The rest of the “masked adventurers” are just normal people with histories of trauma that made them want to become someone else. A sort-of sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ classic comic, this limited series is set in an alternate present where the police wear masks to hide their identities from potential attackers and detectives have full-on superhero identities, like Tulsa’s Angela Abar, also known as Sister Night (Regina King). Angela uncovers a white supremacist plot in the department that goes all the way to the top. Meanwhile, she’s hiding a big blue secret of her own. Damon Lindelof’s limited series leaves it all on the floor, with a relentless plot and an unflinching look at race in America. It’s a superhero show for the HBO set. –Liam Mathews

Doom Patrol

It’s not our place to tell you that Doom Patrol is the best superhero show on TV. Just kidding, it is exactly our place. We’ve seen ragtag teams of superheroes before, but this group is f—ed up in so many ways, which makes them coming together to save the world all the more amazing and heartwarming. It’s delightfully weird, while also hysterical, and at multiple moments extremely heartbreaking. I mean, there’s a gender non-conforming street — yes, a street — with a kickass drag club that takes in lost souls and it is magical. Also, Alan Tudyk is terrifying as Mr. Nobody, the supervillain who terrorizes the Doom Patrol throughout the first season. -Megan Vick

Jessica Jones

If you’d like a break from campy superheroes, we suggest Jessica Jones for your next binge. The titular character Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) runs a private investigative firm in New York City, and it’s a job that occasionally calls for her to use her super-strength. Jessica is still recovering from her traumatic kidnapping and mind-control by villain Killgrave (David Tennant), which makes her unstable at best. The gritty reality of this series takes the edge off some of the more fantastical elements of the show, but the real magic is in the characters. By focusing on the specific emotional arcs of each character, Jessica Jones delivers a binge-watch that you will literally be unable to walk away from.

Krypton

If you’re looking for a Superman series you haven’t seen a million times before, you should definitely check out Krypton. Rather than focusing on Clark Kent and his Superman journey, Krypton winds the clock back to focus in on Superman’s grandfather before the destruction of the planet Krypton. There are plenty of Easter eggs for comic book fans to find, and by delving into the class struggles and power dynamics of the planet, we get a more detailed and interesting look at Krypton than we’ve ever gotten before!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

If you’ve ever found yourself watching a superhero film and thinking, “Man the people who have to clean up this mess of a city after Thor is done with it sure have it rough,” you should definitely check out Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Set in the Marvel universe, this series follows the government agency that often teams up with the Avengers and their daily missions that don’t require “the big guns.” It’s a wacky little series that seems to reinvent itself every season, and it’s the perfect blend of high stakes and humor.

Supergirl

Also set in the CW Arrowverse, Supergirl follows Kryptonian refugee Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) as she follows in the footsteps of her cousin Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and dons the red cape to save National City. This series has all the typical staples of the superhero genre — bulletproof skin, billionaire villains, secret identities, etc. — but it also hones in on quite a few social justice issues too. Supergirl makes strong statements about feminism, xenophobia, journalism, and transgender rights, to name a few.

Legion

If you’d prefer a show that is the TV equivalent of a bizarre acid trip, Legion is the one for you! Set in the X-Men universe, Legion follows a mutant named David Haller (Dan Stevens), who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child but actually just has intense psychic abilities. When he eventually falls in with a mutant crowd who wants to train him to hone and control his abilities rather than stifle them, his life changes forever. The visuals of this show are bonkers in the best way, and you’re in for more than one WTF twist if you watch all three seasons of this series.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Speaking of zany superheroes… Legends of Tomorrow is the binge for you if you want to leave all the serious stuff at the door and just enjoy yourself for a few hours. The series follows a time-traveling team of superheroes called the Legends, whose main mission seems to be having as much fun as possible while saving the world and the timeline. Imagine what would happen if your favorite superheroes got dropped into 17th Century France one day and then battled a giant stuffed animal the next, and you’ve basically got Legends of Tomorrow.

Smallville

Somebody saaaaaaaaaaave me… from boredom with this excellent binge! If you’re looking to start something and be in it for the long haul, watching all 10 seasons of Smallville is a mountain to climb, but you’ll be a changed person when you make it to the top. What starts out as a bizarre little origin story (complete with villains of the week that scream early aughts) turned into one of the best Superman series out there. Even if you had to wait 217 episodes to actually get Superman.

Teen Titans

Looking for something a little more family-friendly? We’ve got you covered with this animated series that somehow combines all the best campy super teens tropes with some excellent storytelling. Teen Titans tells the story of a team of, you guessed it, teenage superheroes. A cyborg, an alien, a former sidekick, a witch, and a shapeshifter all live in a giant T-shaped building, take down bad guys, and then go out for pizza. It’s truly too pure for this world.

The Umbrella Academy

This Netflix series follows the seven powered individuals who were adopted by a billionaire who raised them to save the world. As adults, they’re reunited when their father dies, putting in motion a series of events that will eventually bring on the apocalypse. One of the best things about The Umbrella Academy is that it points out some super problematic superhero tropes. “What would happen if an eccentric billionaire raised superpowered children in an isolated training environment and weaponized their abilities? They all be super f—ed up, that’s what!”

Luke Cage

We’ll never not be bitter about Luke Cage‘s cancellation, but that doesn’t mean you can’t binge-watch the three seasons it did get on Netflix. First introduced in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a Harlem bartender who finds himself gifted with super strength and unbreakable skin after an experiment gone wrong. The series tackles a lot of racial politics while also breaking down and doing away with a lot of problematic black superhero tropes usually seen in this genre. With a star-studded cast and some brilliant performances, Luke Cage is the superhero series you should watch if you’re looking for something with some real substance.

Harley Quinn

This one is definitely not kid-friendly, so be warned in advance. Superheroes are great, but supervillains can be so much juicier sometimes! This animated DC Universe series follows a newly single Harley Quinn ( Kaley Cuoco), who’s determined to become the new criminal queen-pin of Gotham. She’s got a foul mouth and a couple of the best supervillain friends a girl could ask for, so if you loved Birds of Prey, you should definitely check this out to get another Harley fix.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Come on, you know we had to put a throwback in here! Turn back the clock to the good old days of Lois & Clark, complete with bad visual effects, cheesy dialogue, and tons of shirt-tearing. This ’90s hit is probably the most romantic take on the Superman story, but that might just be because Lois (Teri Hatcher) was literally in a love triangle with Superman (Dean Cain) and his secret identity. Plus, it’s got probably the best version of Lex Luthor we’ve ever seen outside of Smallville.