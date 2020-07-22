The Best Cheap Chromebook Deals for July 2020

For the longest time, the PC market was divided neatly between Windows and MacOS when it came to operating systems (with Linux remaining a distant third choice largely relegated to power users). That changed a bit when Google entered the ring with its unique Chrome OS, a cloud-based software ecosystem that created a new breed of laptop: the Chromebook. While still something of an oddity today, these Chrome OS-powered machines have caught on among many professionals, students, and regular users around the world, and there are now Chromebooks that can easily give high-end Windows laptops and MacBooks a run for their money.

Perhaps the greatest enduring appeal of Chromebooks is the value they provide, though, so whether you’re after a cheap Chrome OS laptop or something more premium (like Google’s own Pixelbook), we’ve got you covered: Below, we’ve rounded up all the best Chromebook deals you can find online right now that cover a huge range of specs and prices.

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo is putting out some of the best Chromebooks on the market today, but its high-end offerings naturally don’t come cheap. For a super-affordable alternative to laptops like the Yoga, consider Lenovo’s Chromebook S330. This 14-inch computer runs on a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM – snappy enough for work tasks like web browsing and word processing. It also comes with 32GB of flash storage for files and apps. Since Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you don’t need too much space to handle your basic needs.

It may not replace your full-featured Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS laptops, but for such little money, it’s hard to find this much laptop.

Acer Chromebook 15

Compact laptops are handy for travel, but for hours of regular use and work, a full-sized computer like Acer’s excellent Chromebook 15 might be a better option. This Chrome OS laptop features a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of storage for handling basic tasks. But the highlight of this model is its 15.6-inch HD touch display, which gives you a lot more screen real estate to work with.

It’s still fairly sleek and lightweight, though, and its internal battery provides up to 12 hours of juice, giving you more than enough for a day’s worth of work and entertainment.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is another 15-inch Chromebook, but it’s one of our favorites. It sports a sleek look, featuring a silver chassis and thin bezels, despite being just 3.75 pounds. Like many Chromebooks, it comes with just 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, but if your computing tasks are relatively simple, you’ll find plenty of performance here under the hood. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ also comes with two USB-C ports, a full-size keyboard, and up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

If you’re looking for a standard clamshell Chromebook, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. For an affordable price, the Yoga Chromebook includes great with its 8th-gen Core i3 processor, a crisp 1080p screen, and excellent battery life. It currently sits stop our list of the best Chromebooks in the 15-inch size category. And, unlike some of the cheaper Chromebooks, the Yoga features fantastic build quality and refreshingly simple design. The thin bezels around the edge of the display mimic the look of laptops that cost twice as much. There’s even an option with a 4K screen, which is pretty rare to see on a Chromebook.

Deals are scarce right now for this new high-end Chromebook, so if you see one on our list, then jump on it before it’s gone.

HP Chromebook x2

The HP Chromebook x2 currently ranks as the best 2-in-1 Chromebook you can buy (by our measuring, anyway). The cheaper model, which currently starts at $530, comes with an Intel Core M processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. That might not sound like a lot, but for a 12-inch Chromebook, it’s plenty of muscle to get you by.

Like the Surface Book 2, the HP Chromebook x2 is a 12.3-inch tablet that can magnetically pop out from the keyboard case. It functions as well as a tablet as it does a clamshell notebook. This design makes it a great option for college students or workers on the go. It’s a little bit more on the expensive side for a Chromebook, but with some impressive features, you definitely get your money’s worth.

Google Pixelbook

Given that Google pioneered the Chrome operating system, it’s only fitting that the company’s own Chromebook is one of the best that money can buy, so we’ve saved it for last. The Google Pixelbook has the look and feel of a high-end Chrome OS laptop with a super-slim and attractive design, great build quality, a beautiful high-resolution touch display, and fast performance under daily workloads. In a word: It’s the most high-end Chromebook laptop you can buy.

The touchscreen can fold flat for tablet-like use (or can stand up in tent mode if you just want to watch some entertainment), and the Pixelbook has better specs than most Chromebooks with its PC-level hardware which includes newer Intel Core i-series CPUs. All of these features would normally run you $999, but you’ll find it at discount from time to time.

