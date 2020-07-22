Thai June domestic car sales fall 32.6% y/y: industries federation By

BANGKOK () – Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 13th straight month in June, dropping 32.6% from a year earlier to 58,013 vehicles, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.
Sales in May tumbled 54.12% from a year earlier.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top automobile manufacturers.
