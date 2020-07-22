Telus now has 20GB data deal for $80

In the wake of the other big two Canadian carriers, Telus is now offering a data plan with 20GB of unlimited data for $80 CAD per month.
The Telus plan is just like Bell’s since users can’t share the 20GB data bucket with their other connected devices. Beyond that, it comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited nationwide texting and picture messages.
The plan also includes voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
Like all the other big carriers with unlimited plans, Telus throttles subscriber data down to 512Kbps after the 20GBs of full-speed data is used up.
You can get the deal from Telus’ website. To compare this plan with Bell and Rogers, check out our prior reporting.
Source: Telus