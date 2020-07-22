T.I. Says Nick Cannon’s Anti-Semitic Remarks Can’t Justify Slandering a ‘National Treasure’

WENN

Tip weighs in on the ‘Masked Singer’ host’s controversial remarks during an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’, believing that canceling isn’t the solution to the issue.

–

T.I. has spoken up on Nick Cannon‘s anti-semitic remarks that have cost him some of his TV gigs. Weighing in on the issue during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, the rapper-turned-reality TV star rejected the call for canceling the former “America’s Got Talent” host, whom he dubbed “one of our national treasures.”

The “Big S**t Poppin’ (Do It)” hitmaker believes canceling Nick isn’t the solution to the matter, seeing how much the multi-hypenated star has contributed to the culture. “First of all, let’s look at Nick Cannon’s career and his reputation,” he began his argument. “Look at how many black people he put in position and helped and got off of zero. Look at how time after time after time, he’s made contributions to the culture.”

While he believes that Nick should be held accountable for what he said, Tip added that black people should not tear down one another. “You gotta give him consideration… Fair and reasonable consideration. We must hold him accountable if necessary, but we can’t just discount and discard our people because don’t no one else do they people like that,” he reminded.

“Why we expected to throw ours away when they make a mistake?” the “Ant-Man” star rhetorically asked, before stressing, “Whether you agree or disagree with the apology, you don’t use it to slander or villainize one of our national treasures. You just can’t do that. We as a people can’t afford to do that.”

Nick landed in hot water earlier this month after he accused white people of being “evil,” “rapists” and “true savages” in a June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”. He also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, claiming black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

Following the backlash, the “Wild ‘n Out” host posted a lengthy apology on Facebook, declaring, “I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embraces those as well as each other. We All Family!”

Apologizing to the Jewish community, he also wrote, “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”