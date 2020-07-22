SWV’s LeLee Lyons Joins ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

SWV’s LeLee Lyons has reportedly signed up to join the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

According to TheJasmineBRAND, Lelee will join the WeTV show along with her first-born daughter, Margaret Lyons, and son, Khiry Lyons.

The announcement comes as WeTV faced criticism from several stars. Romeo Miller and his father, Master P walked away from the franchise, blaming production.

Shortly after, Egypt Criss, the daughter of Pepe and Treach, announced her departure from the Hollywood show.

