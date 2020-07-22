SWV’s LeLee Lyons Joins ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’

SWV’s LeLee Lyons has reportedly signed up to join the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

According to TheJasmineBRAND, Lelee will join the WeTV show along with her first-born daughter, Margaret Lyons, and son, Khiry Lyons.

The announcement comes as WeTV faced criticism from several stars. Romeo Miller and his father, Master P walked away from the franchise, blaming production.

Shortly after, Egypt Criss, the daughter of Pepe and Treach, announced her departure from the Hollywood show.

“I respect myself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves me, grows me or makes me happy. It’s time for me to rise from the ashes from being falsely represented to you, the people I love most, which is why I have decided to resign from Growing Up Hip Hop,” she wrote at the time.

The network’s name has been mentioned this week after Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted to commit suicide after negotiations with the network went south.