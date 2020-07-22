Storms in the mountains and heat in Denver

Coloradans in the mountains could see scattered storms and decent rainfall, small hail and gusty winds Wednesday afternoon, while the Denver area will likely get strong wind.
Highs in Denver are expected to reach 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
While the storms could be stronger in the mountains, the foothills and plains will see little to no rainfall and winds up to 40 miles per hour, forecasters said.
Scattered afternoon/evening storms. Moderate/Heavy rainfall, small hail, & gusty winds with the mountain storms. The storms over the foothills/plains will produce little to no rainfall and gusty winds. #cowx pic.twitter.com/m4JvZL8fI8
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 22, 2020