Starting this fall Starbucks to let users earn rewards while paying cash and card

Starbucks is finally giving us regulars what we want. Coming this fall, you’ll be able to order food or drinks on the Starbucks app and still pay with cash, card or mobile banking. Additionally, users will still be able to collect stars for rewards.
Further, when you’re at the counter you’ll be able to pay using your physical credit card or cash and still scan your app.
Beforehand users are required to load money onto their Starbucks card to buy food and drinks through the app to get rewards
But when you’re paying for your order with this method you’ll only collect half the amount of stars. Instead of gaining two stars per dollar, users will only collect one.
“Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks chief marketing officer, in a statement.
Recently, Starbucks Canada started testing new ‘Curbside Pickup’ option meaning that employees will deliver your order to your car.