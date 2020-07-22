S,P affirms Canada at ‘AAA/A-1+’ By

© . Tourist in Niagara Falls
() – Ratings agency Standard & Poor affirmed Canada’s sovereign debt ratings at ‘AAA/A-1+’ on Wednesday, citing the government’s use of its fiscal and monetary headroom as a safety net to cushion the blow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency maintained the country’s outlook at “stable”.
S,amp;P said it was expecting the Canadian government to prudently taper its support measures as the economy recovers next year, thereby maintaining its strong financial profile.
