Sonny Bill Williams reportedly closing in on sensational Sydney Roosters reunion

The Sydney Roosters are one of the NRL’s premiership favourites, and they could get even stronger, with the club reportedly on the verge of signing Sonny Bill Williams.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the club is in negotiations with the 34-year-old on a deal which would see him return for the final four rounds of the season before partaking in a finals campaign.

Williams has been linked with an NRL return after his Super League club, Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition due to the financial complexities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving he and his teammates as free agents for this season.

Roosters boss Nick Politis had lunch with Williams’ manager Khoder Nasser this week, and the veteran admitted he wouldn’t make an NRL comeback without consulting with Politis.

The idea of playing in the NRL has real appeal to me, and I wouldn’t go down that road without speaking to Nick Politis first,” Williams told Nine News.

Sonny Bill Williams during the Betfred Super League match between Toronto Wolfpack and Castleford Tigers in February (Getty)

The Roosters are understood to be expecting a decision on Williams’ future by the end of the week.

Along with the Roosters, who Williams played in 45 games with in 2013-14, the New Zealand Warriors and the Canterbury Bulldogs are the teams interested in the New Zealand international, but Williams is only interested in returning to the NRL with the Roosters.

The Roosters currently have a full roster and would need to release a player in order to fit Williams in, but the veteran league star was given a vote of confidence by club captain Boyd Cordner.

“If he does make a return to the NRL then definitely I’d love to play alongside Sonny again, who wouldn’t?,” Cordner said on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of talk at the moment, I’m not sure how true it is. It’s gaining momentum but we’ll just see how that unfolds.

“When there’s talk of anyone coming back to the NRL the Roosters are going to get brought up.

Williams made his name with seven barn-storming seasons in the NRL with the Bulldogs and Rosoters. (AAP)

“As a playing group we’re not too worried about that. I think our focus is about getting back in the winner’s circle and back on track.”

Cordner was a teammate of Williams’ in 2013 when the pair won a premiership together with the Roosters, and he was adamant that Williams’ game-breaking abilities would be an asset as the club aims for a third consecutive NRL title.

“I know when he first came to the Roosters in 2013 how much of an impact he had on the playing group just being around the club,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure he’d have that same sort of impact.

“He’s a freak, the ultimate professional and we’ve seen him at the top of his game whether he boxes, comes back, plays union.

Williams celebrates with Roosters coach Trent Robinson after the 2013 NRL Grand Final win over Manly (Brendan Esposito)

“His stint with us in 2013-14 and then going back and winning World Cups in union.

“It’s just what he does, he’s at the top of his game all the time. I’m not sure if age is a big factor in that.”

Since Williams is not an Australian citizen, he would need special government exemption to travel straight from the UK into Australia to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

The quarantine period along with two potential weeks of training and conditioning with the club, will leave Williams with around four regular season matches to partake in prior to the finals campaign.

The NRL has traditionally had a transfer deadline of June 30, but that has been pushed back to August 3 due to the mid-season hiatus, leaving Williams 12 days to sign a contract, if he does indeed decide to return to Australia.