Slack takes on rival Microsoft with antitrust complaint to EU

“Microsoft is reverting to past behaviour,” said David Schellhase, General Counsel at Slack. The company “created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behaviour during the browser wars.”

San Francisco-based Slack licenses its workplace collaboration software to businesses, allowing users to instantly message or share files with a wide group of colleagues in an effort to cut down on email.

Investors had expected Slack to prosper from the boom in remote work but the stock fell as much as 19 per cent after the company in June withdrew its annual billings forecast, citing business uncertainty. That could signal the company isn’t confident it will benefit as much from the work-from-home era as investors expect.