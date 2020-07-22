Serena Williams’ daughter listed as part owner of NWSL team

A two-year-old owning an NWSL team? Sounds pretty crazy, but tennis star Serena Williams has made it happen.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian brought their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. in as part-owner of the yet-to-be-named Los Angeles NWSL expansion franchise that was awarded on Tuesday, according to Yahoo’s Jason Owens.

Ohanian led the investment group for the franchise with a loaded ownership group that includes Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain and 14 former U.S. Women’s National Team players, including Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

Olympia’s Twitter page, presumably run by her parents, announced her stake in the organization on Tuesday.