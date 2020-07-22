Scarlett Johansson’s Canceled Movie ‘Rub and Tug’ Developed Into TV Series

WENN

The Dante ‘Tex’ Gill adaptation which was supposed to see ScarJo being transformed into a trans man is now heading to television with ‘Pose’ and ‘Transparent’ writer.

The film that landed Scarlett Johansson in hot water for taking on the role of a trans man is set to be developed as a TV series by writer Our Lady J.

Johansson made headlines in 2018 after initially defending her casting in “Rub & Tug” against criticism the role of Dante ‘Tex’ Gill, a trans man and 1970s gangster who ran an illicit massage parlour empire in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, should have gone to a cisgender actor.

“The Avengers” star later quit the project, which at the time was to be directed by Rupert Sanders.

Now, the project has been given a new life with bosses at New Regency announcing that Emmy nominee Our Lady J, who has worked on “Pose” and “Transparent“, is set to pen the pilot episode of a new series.

While there has been no casting news announced, Our Lady J has released a statement noting that the producers will be seeking a trans actor for the role.

“Tex’s life story is like no other, and the rich landscape of this unexplored moment in time has truly captured my imagination,” Our Lady J said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to write a gangster drama based on such a fascinating and diverse web of queer characters.

“The show is about the promise of reinvention, and the peril of losing oneself in the process. Tex Gill was out and proud in an era – the late 1970s – when living authentically came with the price of social ostracization, leaving him vulnerable to a life of crime and lawlessness. Having grown up in Pennsylvania myself, I’m also excited to delve deep into Pittsburgh’s underbelly as it unspools the story of Tex’s remarkable life.”

After stepping down from the role of Tex Gill, Johansson told Out Magazine the drama had served as a life lesson for her.

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realise it was insensitive,” she said. “I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues.”