Sara Ali Khan pens a super cute poem for her mother Amrita Singh



Sara Ali Khan is surely good at what she does and her beauty is an added advantage. Sara knows how to connect with her fans on social media and makes them feel close to her through her various posts. Today, she took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She wrote a poem for her mother as the caption of the post.





“Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter

Riot of colours with Water Slaughter

Mommy so young I almost forgot her

Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her

But it was healthy fun with no totter

After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor”





Isn’t this trio just too adorable!