Sanjay Dutt Wishes Maanayata Dutt on her Birthday in the Most Romantic Way



Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are one power couple from Bollywood that keep giving us relationship goals. They have been with each other through the toughest hurdles and have crossed them successfully. The couple has two children Iqra and Shahraan Dutt and the four of them live happily at the Dutt residence in Mumbai. Today on Maanayata’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt was not in the city because he had some work and his lady love had to celebrate with just her kids

Sanjay however, made sure his lady love doesn’t feel neglected on her big day.



He posted a mushy video with a few of their pictures and captioned the video as, “happy birthday Mom, for those who don’t know I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. You are amazing and I love you so much! I wish I was there with you and the kids but I hope your day is as special as you are to me.”





Sweet much!