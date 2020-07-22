Samsung’s upcoming Note 20 specs revealed in comprehensive new leak

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 has leaked in full, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture. It’s a lot less impressive than the Note 20 Ultra which was leaked earlier in the day by the same site.

Running through these new specs, the Note 20 will ship with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz FHD+ display. It’ll have a triple camera with a 12 MP main shooter, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64 MP telephoto with 30x space zoom. Inside, you’ll find 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The S-Pen will be slightly slower than that on the Note 20 Ultra, with a latency of 26ms as opposed to the 9ms latency on the former.

Finally, it’ll come in three colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green. The rest of the specs are broadly speaking the same as the Ultra’s, so expect the Exynos 990 processor, Android 10 with One UI onboard, and of course — 5G support.