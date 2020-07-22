Russell Wilson Claims Ciara Nearly Broke His Hand While in Labor With Daughter

WENN/Apega

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his singer wife are expecting a baby boy together more than three years after they welcomed their first daughter Sienna.

Ciara almost broke husband Russell Wilson‘s hand while in labor with their daughter Sienna.

The 31-year-old quarterback is gearing up to become a dad for the second time, and appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday (July 20) night ahead of the impending arrival.

When guest host Joel McHale asked whether or not he’ll be allowed in the delivery room when Ciara goes into labor, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell replied, “That’s what we don’t know. That’s kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so.” Russell shared, “Obviously, COVID’s been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else.”

However, one thing’s for certain – he’ll be prepared this time around, after Ciara’s last labor nearly had a big impact on his sporting career.

“Last time, she grabbed my hand,” he recalled, adding that it was his throwing hand the singer was holding onto. “She almost broke my hand.”

“She was squeezing my right hand. I said, ‘Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.’ So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she’ll know this this time.”





Russell and Ciara, who became parents to Sienna in 2017, are expecting a baby boy. It won’t be the “Goodies” singer’s first son, however, as she’s also mother to six-year-old Future Jr. with ex, rapper Future.