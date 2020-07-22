Russell Westbrook returns to practice after positive coronavirus test

Just two days after Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook joined teammates at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site for the NBA restart following a positive coronavirus test result, the one-time league MVP returned to practice sessions.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the 31-year-old still pursuing his first title told reporters before Wednesday’s practice that he is “thankful and blessed” he’s healthy and able to work toward getting back to full fitness.

“I’ve been at home, trying to be productive,” Westbrook reportedly explained. “Obviously, not able to get on the basketball floor, but finding ways to stay active, doing as much conditioning as I can probably do. We’ll see [the conditioning level] when I get out there, but that’s the last thing that I worry about. I’m in pretty good shape, so I should be alright.”

Coach Mike D’Antoni, who will lead his side into the restart even though the 69-year-old is high-risk for COVID-19, said he will allow Westbrook to decide if he will feature in Houston’s scrimmage versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Westbrook informed reporters he experienced no worrisome coronavirus symptoms minus a “stuffy nose.”

The Rockets begin the second stage of the 2019-20 campaign by facing the Dallas Mavericks on July 31.