Rodham: Hulu Is Developing the Hillary Clinton Alternate History Novel as a Series

Following Hillary, Hulu’s four-part docuseries about the life and career of Hillary Clinton, the streaming platform is finding another angle on her story. A scripted drama series based on Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld’s alternate history novel that imagines a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton, is currently in development at Hulu. Sarah Treem, co-creator of The Affair, is at the helm, with Sittenfeld on board to executive produce.

Rodham, published by Random House in May, tells a fictionalized story in which the former secretary of state turned down Bill Clinton’s marriage proposal and forged her own path as a single woman. The New York Times bestseller mixes real-world events with Sittenfeld’s alternate history, exploring what might have happened if the Clintons had never become the Clintons.

While the show hasn’t been formally ordered to series yet, Treem is set to write the script as well as executive produce the potential series, and Warren Littlefield will also executive produce under his production company, Littlefield Co. Treem’s Gal Gadot-starring Hedy Lamarr limited series recently moved from Showtime to Apple TV+, though no premiere date has been announced.

Clinton herself was involved with the making of Hillary, which featured interviews with the former presidential candidate, her friends, family, colleagues, and journalists. The documentary series, directed by Nanette Burstein, premiered on the platform in March after making its debut at Sundance Film Festival.

Hillary ClintonPhoto: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu