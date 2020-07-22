Rockies 2020 preview: MLB coronavirus opt-out tracker

With Opening Day finally on the docket after a four-month delay, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred may have dodged a major bullet.

For now.

As of early Wednesday night, only 13 players across 30 clubs had elected to opt out of the 2020 season because of health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond was one of four to opt out at the start of MLB’s three-week Summer Camp — but just a handful more have elected to do the same.

And, of those 13, only three — Giants catcher Buster Posey, Dodgers pitcher David Price and Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake — were projected by FanGraphs’ ZiPS projection system to contribute more than 0.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) during the league’s shortened, 60-game “sprint.”

While losing Price creates a hole in the middle of the Dodgers’ starting rotation, the presumptive NL West favorites aren’t expected to miss a beat. The Giants were stuck in rebuilding mode with or without Posey. Arizona’s hopes of a playoff spot have been dinged by the loss of Leake, who averaged 10.7 wins as a starter over each of the previous three seasons.

Here’s a list of who has elected to take a pass on 2020, their reported reasons, and their projected ZiPS WAR, as broken down by division:

American League East (0)

None

American League Central (1)

Michael Kopech, P, Chicago White Sox (0.5 WAR) — None disclosed

American League West (0)

None

National League East (5)

Felix Hernandez, P, Atlanta (0.0 WAR) — Health concerns

Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta (0.0 WAR) — None disclosed

Wellington Castillo, C, Washington (0.2 WAR) — None disclosed

Joe Ross, P, Washington (0.3 WAR) — Family concerns

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington (0.0 WAR) — Family concerns

National League Central (2)

Hector Noesi, P, Pittsburgh (0.5 WAR) — None disclosed

Jordan Hicks, P, St. Louis (0.1 WAR) — Personal risk (diabetic)

National League West (4)

Mike Leake, P, Arizona (0.7 WAR) — Family concerns

Ian Desmond, OF/1B, Colorado (-0.2 WAR) — Family/societal concerns

David Price, P, Los Angeles Dodgers (0.9 WAR) — Health/family concerns

Buster Posey, C/1B, San Francisco (1.0 WAR) — Family concerns

Free agents (1)

Tyson Ross, P, ex-San Francisco (0.2 WAR) — Family concerns