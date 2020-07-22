Robin Williams’ Daughter Marks His Birthday by Donating to Homeless Shelters

WENN

Zelda Williams is celebrating her late father’s 69th birthday by making donations to ‘as many local homeless shelters as (she) can’ in memory of the actor.

Zelda Williams is celebrating what would have been her father Robin Williams‘ 69th birthday by giving back to the local community.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (21Jul20), the actress and director took to Twitter to announce she was donating $69.69 to “as many local homeless shelters as (she) can” in honour of the “Aladdin” star, almost six years after his death.

“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” she added. .

Zelda tweeted screenshots of her donation receipts from organisations, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, GLIDE, and Union Rescue Mission, with fans also pledging their support.

Robin died in August 2014 aged 63 after taking his own life, with Zelda writing at the time, “I love you. I miss you. I’ll try to keep looking up.”