redmi note 9 pro max: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with up to 6GB RAM to go on sale today at 12pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be available at 12pm onAmazon and Mi.com. The handset comes with a 64MP quad camera at the back and a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

In today’s sale, two models of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available. These include 6GB RAM +64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 16,999. Similarly, there is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that can be purchased at Rs 18,499.

Airtel users buying the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will get a double data offer on prepaid recharge plan of Rs 298 and Rs 398. They will get unlimited voice calling data along with AirtelThanks benefits.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

The smartphone is backed by a 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and USB Type-C reversible connector port. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen having 1080×2400 pixel resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on Android 10 operating system.

The handset runs on Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of MIUI. For imaging duties, the device boasts of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Users will get a 32MP in-display selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is offered in three colour options- Aurora Blue , Glacier White, Interstellar Black. The handset packs up to 128GB internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.