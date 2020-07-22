Ray Chamberlain defends free kick count during Geelong, Collingwood clash

Veteran AFL umpire Ray Chamberlain has defended the standard of officiating during last Thursday’s match between Geelong and Collingwood after the match officials came under heavy criticism.

Collingwood were victorious by 22 points at Optus Stadium against the Cats in a match where the Magpies earned a 22-10 free kick count.

The standard of umpiring from the match led to a number of pundits on social media voicing their displeasure, including Cats forward Josh Jenkins.

However, Chamberlain who was one of four match officials involved, defended the lopsided free-kick count.

The veteran umpire revealed that after a review of the match, the Magpies should actually have received an even larger tally of free-kicks, with Geelong getting lucky on a couple of extra decisions.

“We had a very good night from an umpiring perspective,” Chamberlain told SEN.

“I know there are things in particular that a fan through that lens might find alarming. So initially the first thing that hit my SMS was a lopsided free kick count.

“I think it was 22 to 10 to Collingwood. Now, on review after having all of our assessment that number was meant to look more like 25-8.

“Sometimes games are incredibly imbalanced in how those things happen. In some games we may only pay 20 free kicks. In some games we pay 50 because some games are played in a contested manner and some aren’t, different game styles, all sorts of things that get thrown up.

“Holding the ball was one thing, we had three holding the ball errors in our game on Thursday night.

“It wasn’t the biggest issue for us. We had a couple of other issues around some marking contest situations, but overall from a decisional (sic) perspective, Thursday night we had a good night. We had an above-average night in terms of our accuracy.”