Rapper Rubi Rose Ranks as Top 0.32 Percent Creator After Joining OnlyFans, Rakes in $22K in One Day

Teasing one of her racy contents on the subscription-only platform, the ‘Pretty MF’ femcee shares on Instagram a video of her twerking in a barely-there outfit with a shimmering balaclava.

Rapper Rubi Rose is the next celebrity who has proven how effective OnlyFans is to make money. Despite people’s widely negative perception of the popular social media platform, the 22-year-old recently decided to create her own account and revealed that she already made $22,000 in only one day.

“Calm 22k on my first day of only fans,” she posted on Instagram on Sunday, July 19 along with the receipt. “if u can be sexy and wanna start making $ text 7708203385 for my referral link to get started hit me on OF for promo! Ladies…. lets get this bag.”

Not only that, but also the former girlfriend Playboi Carti has risen to rank among the top 0.32% creators on the subscription service, which allows content creators to post content and receive payment directly from their followers or “fans” via subscriptions or one-off tips.

Rose launched her OnlyFans on July 18. User can subscribe for $49.49 per month. Responding to people criticizing her decision to join the platform, she clarified the misconception about the site on Twitter on Tuesday, July 21, “Only fans isn’t just for porn and sex s**t. That’s what y’all made it out to be. Just like how ppl thought Snapchat was for sending ‘nudes’. You can post whatever exclusive content you want for your fans to see.”

Rubi has been sharing sneak peeks of her OnlyFans contents on Instagram. In one video, she jiggled her perky bottom clad in blue undies. “Y’all know I’m a nasty girl … link in bio for full video … subscribe to my only fans,” she posted over the weekend.

In another clip, she twerked in front of a mirror while wearing a barely-there shimmering outfit complete with a matching balaclava. She teased her fans, “100 bands on only fans I GOT ALL THE YAMS link in bio for exclusive video + song.”

Founded by CEO Timothy Stokely in 2016, OnlyFans has been showing growing popularity among Internet users and currently has around 30 million registered users and around 450,000 content creators. Celebrity couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, as well as rappers Casanova and The-Dream are among other stars who have created account on the subscription-only platform.