Rapper 42 Dugg Tells Fans: I ‘Sucked D**K’ To Pay The Rent!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Rapper 42 Dugg, one of the hottest young rappers in the world, has appeared to admit that he used to work as a gay prostitute, MTO News has learned.

42 Dugg released a snippet of his new song, which talks about the struggles of the young man, growing up in the hood.

And one line in particular has people talking. In the song, he admits to having to “s**k d**k” in order to pay the rent.

That one bar has gone viral.

