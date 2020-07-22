Rapper 42 Dugg Tells Fans: I ‘Sucked D**K’ To Pay The Rent!!

Rapper 42 Dugg, one of the hottest young rappers in the world, has appeared to admit that he used to work as a gay prostitute, MTO News has learned.

42 Dugg released a snippet of his new song, which talks about the struggles of the young man, growing up in the hood.

And one line in particular has people talking. In the song, he admits to having to “s**k d**k” in order to pay the rent.

That one bar has gone viral.

Listen:

Rapper 42 Dugg, real name Dion Marquise Hayes, is a rapper. He is best known for his collaborations with rapper Lil Baby, including “Grace” and “We Paid”, the latter becoming his first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. He is jointly signed by Lil Baby and Yo Gotti through Empire Records.

42 Dugg gained glizzy action after his tracks “The Streets” and “Stfu”. After meeting Lil Baby in a high stakes dice game, he signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF and Yo Gotti’s CMG.

He was featured on Lil Baby’s February 2020 track “Grace”, which peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also featured on Lil Baby’s track “We Paid” in May 2020, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.