Ranbir Kapoor – Sanjay Dutt Starrer Shamshera’s Shooting Gets Further Post

Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Set in the 1800s, the film traces the story of a dacoit tribe who took charge to fight for their rights and for independence against the British. Playing a double role in the action-adventure, Ranbir will be seen in the titular character alongside Sanjay Dutt who’ll be the antagonist, while Vaani plays a dancer.



The latest update concerning the film is that makers of the film have now postponed its August schedule. Earlier, Shamshera’s shoot got stalled because of the pandemic. Finally, after three months of deliberation, Yash Raj Films and director Karan Malhotra decided to resume shooting from August 1 onwards.

However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, taking note of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, YRF has seemingly decided to put on hold the shoot on August 1 and wait it out for a minimum of 15 more days. YRF has now reportedly set August 15/16 as the tentative date for Shamshera’s shoot to begin again.





The delay was confirmed to a leading daily by Ashok Dubey (General Secretary, FWICE) saying, “Yes, there has been a delay by a fortnight as far as ‘Shamshera’ is concerned. The shoot for its remaining portions will now begin around August 15.”



Here’s hoping that makers resume the shoot of the film soon to complete pending portions and we get to see our favourite stars on the big screen soon!