Qantas staff say heartfelt farewells as Boeing 747 takes off for the last

She was the plane that took hundreds of thousands of Australians into the air for their first . With four engines hanging heavy from her wings, and a seemingly ungainly hunch at her neck, she would not look like royalty at first glance, but quickly earned the laurels of Queen of the Sky; the Boeing 747.

Long legs in the fuel tanks to reach across the globe and an enormous belly originally designed for military needs would meet the 1960s explosion in air travel. The 747 was a perfect match for the island nation a long way away. Qantas fell in love with her early, in 1971.

The airline’s 747s were first brought into operation in Australia in August 1971. ()

Geoff Markwell served as a Senior Tech Captain for 47 years.

“Absolutely bulletproof,” he said. “Never had a problem, never had a problem the whole .”

First officer Craig Allan agreed.

“It’s like losing a friend today; I’ve had a few tears on the drive here,” he said, stopping to contemplate, then resuming: “and I’m sure I’ll have a few more tears as the old girl comes over the Harbour Bridge.”

Senior Tech Captain Geoff Markwell speaks to reporter Mike Dalton. ()

Those who served down the back concurred. Tamara Bell flew the 747 for 34 years. “Every single I went to work on that beautiful airline, it bought me home safe.”

Angela Savid flew her for 36. “She’s kept all her children, everyone, alive,” Angela said, reaffirming the Jumbo’s royal air: “through all the years I’ve been flying on her.”

Many wore their old kit, parading generations of Jumbo memories themselves.

It seems, through some informal polling gathered by your correspondent, that a line known as the Pucci – with themes of green, and anchored in those first family trips of the 70s – was the fave. “You could wash it, drip it dry, and it was ready for you the next morning”, said Anne McInnes, class of ’74.

“The beauty of artificial fabrics,” I grimly noted.

Generations of Qantas staff turned up in their uniforms to pay their respects to an iconic piece of air travel history. ()

Ken Warburton organised today’s unofficial farewell, and is a former cabin supervisor.

“There’s no better aircraft in the sky than a 747,” he said, “and I’ve been told that by all my Qantas captain mates.”

As she flew low over the Harbour, passing once from the east before a twist and turn over the inner west to fly back out through the throat of the city one last , the Queen of the Sky was honoured by her subjects.

The planes made international travel possible for millions of Australians for the first , but were also used in important milestone moments for the country.

()

The plane’s flight path, which was tracked online, also paid tribute to the iconic Qantas branding – marking the company’s famous kangaroo icon in the skies. (FlightRadar24)