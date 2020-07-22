Prosecutors now suspect Wirecard executives of criminal fraud; arrest three By

© . The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim
MUNICH () – German prosecutors made additional arrests and widened their investigation into Wirecard (DE:) on Wednesday, saying they now suspected the management of the failed payments company of organized commercial criminal fraud.
Former CEO Markus Braun was rearrested while two other unnamed former executives have been held, following testimony from a cooperating witness that company bosses had borrowed 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) through deceit, a spokeswoman said.
