Prosecutors now suspect Wirecard executives of criminal fraud; arrest three By

Former CEO Markus Braun was rearrested while two other unnamed former executives have been held, following testimony from a cooperating witness that company bosses had borrowed 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) through deceit, a spokeswoman said.

MUNICH () – German prosecutors made additional arrests and widened their investigation into Wirecard (DE:) on Wednesday, saying they now suspected the management of the failed payments company of organized commercial criminal fraud.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.