Priyanka Chopra will share 20 moments from her life to mark 20 years in the industry

Time truly flies. It seems like yesterday that she won the coveted Miss India title and then entered Bollywood. It’s been twenty years already. Yes, we’re talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

She completes 20 years of being in showbiz. On the occasion, she took to her social media to share a special message. She tweeted a video sayiing that to commemorate her 20 years in the entertainment industry, she would choose 20 monumental moments from her life. And she wanted her followers and well-wishers to join her in the celebration and mark her #20in2020.

She tweeted the video saying, ‘2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020’

Check out the video here.

2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HVdhL6SQOS

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2020





