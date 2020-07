“Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother,” Priscilla continued. “Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.”

Priscilla noted that she’s also thinking of Ben’s sister, actress Riley Keough, who was “so loving and so close to him,” as well as Lisa Marie’s twins, Harper and Finley, who “absolutely adored Ben,” and Ben’s uncle, Navarone Garibaldi, who Priscilla said “struggles deeply with loss and death.”