Prince Andrew’s Team Shut Down Rumors He Was Happy With Awful Epstein Interview

Prince Andrew’s team are working swiftly to shut down rumors that the British royal was “happy” with his calamitous interview over his friendship with convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview told the Radio Times, “We know that the palace was happy with the interview. We had plenty of engagement with them after it went out. I think their shock was not at the interview itself, but the reaction it caused in the days and weeks afterward.”

But Andrew’s crew says it is not true.

“If anything we were all very sad that the situation had come to this,” UK correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

The interview was so bad, Prince Andrew stepped down from all public duties on behalf of the royal family the following morning. During the interview, he showed a lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims and did not offer any apologies — even defending staying at Epstein’s Manhattan home after he was convicted on child sex trafficking charges.