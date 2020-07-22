Prince Andrew’s Team Shut Down Rumors He Was Happy With Awful Epstein Interview

Prince Andrew’s team are working swiftly to shut down rumors that the British royal was “happy” with his calamitous interview over his friendship with convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview told the Radio Times, “We know that the palace was happy with the interview. We had plenty of engagement with them after it went out. I think their shock was not at the interview itself, but the reaction it caused in the days and weeks afterward.”

