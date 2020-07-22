Posthaste: The ‘real’ reason gold prices could stay this high for years to come

Article content

Good Morning!

So what’s up with gold?

Prices have surged 20% this year; today spot gold climbed as much as 1.3% to US$1,865.81 an ounce, nearing 2011’s record high of US$1,921.17. There is more to this than just safe haven.

Gold prices are notoriously difficult to predict because of the many forces at play. Interest rates, the U.S. dollar, political climate, investor sentiment all have a role, but one factor that may move prices more than any other is real yields.

Ten-year real yields, considered a better read on growth since they strip out inflation, have dropped for the past six weeks to hover at about -0.85%. That’s the lowest since 2012, which preceded the so-called taper tantrum.

“The fall in real yields speaks to the challenged growth environment going forward,” Greg Peters, head of multi-sector and strategy at PGIM Fixed Income, told Bloomberg. “What the bond market is telling you is that growth will be sub-par for quite some time.”