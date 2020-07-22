Poll reveals fans don’t think NFL or college football will be played this year

Will NFL and college football games be played this fall during the coronavirus pandemic? Most Americans don’t think so, according to a recent Harris Poll.

From USA Today:

“Only 32% think the NFL will have a season and just 24% think college football will be played, according to data released by The Harris Poll, which said it surveyed 1,970 U.S. adults last weekend.”

MORE: Why NFL preseason games are being canceled in 2020

The poll shows Americans aren’t feeling optimistic about the ability of any sports leagues to play during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Only 29% of Americans believe the NBA will be able to finish its season set to start July 30, and only 45 percent believe MLB will be able to complete its season scheduled to begin Thursday, according to Harris Poll,” per USA Today.

So will the 2020 NFL and college football season be completely canceled? We’ll have to wait and see.

The NFLPA board voted this week in favor of not playing any preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, while the FBS season is supposed to begin on Aug. 29.

Several conferences have already been forced to cancel the 2020 season. Click here for the most recent cancellations.